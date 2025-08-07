Nike’s Sporty Answer to a Birkenstock Boston Is Real (and Realtree)

Nike’s newest Calm Mule might be the coziest yet, in a Pumpkin spice changing-of-seasons sense.

The new “Light Blue Realtree” colorway dresses the mule in a forest-camouflage pattern with earthy tones, a washed-out blue base, and just enough backless freedom to keep things feeling breezy.

Velvet brown, creamy green, and soft blue tones wrap the upper and sole unit in a full Realtree treatment, while the footbed, outsole, and strap take on a more grounded palette. No laces, no drama, just slide in and move on to the next spot on your checklist.

As part of Nike’s fast-expanding Calm collection, this slip-on silhouette continues to evolve into a canvas for all sorts of seasonal experiments.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We’ve seen fluff-covered mules, tonal colorways, and now this, a backwoods-meets-city-core camo clog that somehow feels equally at home at a campsite or corner store run.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s still giving Birkenstock Boston energy, but with Nike’s sportier DNA baked in. Think Lemaire loungewear, oversized hoodie, coffee in one hand, bag of groceries in the other.

It’s a statement shoe, yes, but a very lowkey one.

The Nike Calm Mule “Light Blue Realtree” drops Fall 2025 for $70 on Nike’s website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.