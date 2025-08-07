Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Sporty Answer to a Birkenstock Boston Is Real (and Realtree)

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
Nike’s newest Calm Mule might be the coziest yet, in a Pumpkin spice changing-of-seasons sense. 

The new “Light Blue Realtree” colorway dresses the mule in a forest-camouflage pattern with earthy tones, a washed-out blue base, and just enough backless freedom to keep things feeling breezy.

Velvet brown, creamy green, and soft blue tones wrap the upper and sole unit in a full Realtree treatment, while the footbed, outsole, and strap take on a more grounded palette. No laces, no drama,  just slide in and move on to the next spot on your checklist. 

As part of Nike’s fast-expanding Calm collection, this slip-on silhouette continues to evolve into a canvas for all sorts of seasonal experiments.

We’ve seen fluff-covered mules, tonal colorways, and now this, a backwoods-meets-city-core camo clog that somehow feels equally at home at a campsite or corner store run.

It’s still giving Birkenstock Boston energy, but with Nike’s sportier DNA baked in. Think Lemaire loungewear, oversized hoodie, coffee in one hand, bag of groceries in the other.

It’s a statement shoe, yes, but a very lowkey one.

The Nike Calm Mule “Light Blue Realtree” drops Fall 2025 for $70 on Nike’s website.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
