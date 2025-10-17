Wait, Nike x Carhartt WIP Is Back?

Nike and Carhartt WIP are back together. However, for a coming together of two world-renowned fashion labels, it's a very low-key affair.

The two brands are releasing a rare, brief apparel drop for Nike’s SURPLUS Sydney, a weekend-long festival run by The Swoosh.

The collection has no online release, no second wave. And that exclusivity alone has fans watching closely, wondering if this is a prequel to something bigger.

The collection is small but purposeful. The pièce de résistance? The Nike x Carhartt WIP OG Active Jacket. It looks like it’s already lived a few lives, with burnished canvas, a washed finish, and a rubberized Swoosh stamped across the back.

The collaboration adds another page to the jacket’s long story.

The Active Jacket started as hard-wearing workwear before hip-hop artists and skaters turned it into a 1990s blue-collar uniform with swagger. (Why do you think Clipse had one in their rollout?) When Carhartt’s European arm launched WIP, it refined that shape into something just as tough but sharper, even runway-friendly.

The collaborative Nike capsule’s hoodie and lime-green tee carry that same faded, built-for-work persona as the jacket. However, it’s also what’s not here that stands out. Namely, the distinct lack of sneakers.

Back in 2018, Nike and Carhartt WIP dressed the Air Force 1 and Air Max 95 in duck canvas and camo ripstop, bridging the job site and the court in a collection that also caught everyone off guard but landed perfectly.

Mind you, these two have barely linked up in the last decade, you can count their collabs on one hand.

America’s biggest sports brand and one of its most beloved workwear labels wouldn’t just tease us like this… right? Could this be the prequel to more regular Carhartt x Nike link-ups? We have seen The Swoosh resurrect its Levi’s collaboration in a big way this year, maybe fellow workwear label Carhartt is next.

And it’s not like Carhartt WIP forgot how to do sneakers. The brand’s been regularly linking up with Nike competitor New Balance for workwear-imbued dad shoes.

For now, this quieter, harder-to-find capsule is all we’ve got from Carhartt WIP and Nike. But who knows, maybe the larger release is a work in progress. But both brands should just do it.

