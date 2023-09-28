Sign up to never miss a drop
Carhartt WIP's New Balance 990v6 Is a Workwear Walking Shoe

Words By Jake Silbert

Carhartt WIP and New Balance are back at it. Just about a year after they dropped an appreciably neutral 990v1 sneaker, Carhartt WIP is remixing New Balance's 990v6 shoe with a beautifully beige, workwear-indebted collaborative colorway.

Carhartt WIP & New Balance's 990v6 sneaker feels very now. It's chunky enough to keep in line with the current yen for heavyweight walking shoes and classic enough to satisfy the folks seeking a day-to-day shoe, thanks in no small part to the appreciably versatile colorway.

Thing is, unlike most daily drivers, the Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v6 sneaker ain't gonna be an easy cop. Quite the opposite, really.

Dropping October 20 via footwear-friendly retailers like Voo Store, Carhartt WIP and New Balance's 990v6 shoe is probably gonna fly off shelves at least as quickly as their prior sneaker.

Carhartt WIP and New Balance's 990v1, which released on September 16, 2022, immediately vanished (that is, it sold out in mere moments).

Expect Carhartt WIP's 990v6 to fly even faster, given that it's beefier than the 990v1 and a brownish hue that complements Carhartt's signature Hamilton Brown duck canvas workwear.

With the current state of JJJJound collaborations, did Carhartt WIP cook up an earth-toned New Balance to beat 'em all?

Sure, JJJJound tends to take a more tonal approach when devising its New Balance collabs, but Carhartt WIP hit a real sweet spot with this shoe, which sports impressively tasteful nubuck layered atop mesh, with a complementary outsole and logo laden atop the collaborative shoe's tongue.

Carhartt's 990v6 just an objectively attractive sneaker. It'd sell out even if it wasn't, probably, but that looks this good is a testament to Carhartt WIP sitting in a real strong position given the current workwear-leaning state of youth culture.

What better to wear with your chore coat and double-knee pants than a workwear-inflected walking shoe?

