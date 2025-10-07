Combining Levi's Denim, Nike's Air Force Sneakers & NIGO's Genius

Nike, NIGO, and Levi’s. Now that's a trio of fashion heavyweights if ever there was one.

This upcoming three-part collaboration sees each party bring something different to the table. Nike brings its classic retro sneaker model, the Air Force 3, Levi’s offers its trademark denim fabric, and NIGO, well, he’s the visionary behind it all.

Nike’s Air Force 3 shoe is something of a forgotten model, a deep-cut from 1988 rarely seen in the modern day. But NIGO is determined to change this.

The Japanese streetwear pioneer has been relentlessly releasing new editions of the shoe over the past year, single-handedly bringing it the mainstream attention it’s long suffered without.

Now, NIGO has the world’s most famous denim brand helping him out on his mission.

Faded panels of Levi’s denim, lightwashed as though thoroughly pre-worn, make up the underlays of this collaborative Air Force 3 sneaker.

Atop that light indigo base emerges coarse brown suede fabric, and a lightly yellowed midsole beneath only adds to the shoe's pre-worn effect.

For now, these are the only Nike x NIGO x Levi’s shoes releasing, available to buy from Levi’s website via raffle submission starting October 15, but there are more reportedly on the way.

When news of NIGO masterminding this three-part collaboration first broke last month, images of a darker denim rendition were also circulating. Looks like there are more denim sneakers (or jeakers, as we like to call them) where these came from.

