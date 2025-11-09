Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Cleanest Nike Shoe Has Finally Gone Wild

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
Nike’s footballer sneaker, a once strictly field-bound shoe, has stepped beyond its role as the brand’s chillest silhouette. The Field General shoe in zebra print sets its sights on wilder and grander things.

This Nike Field General sneaker is a shoe channeling its inner zebra, if there is such a thing.

Its black-and-white colorway keeps the sneaker’s four-decade-old design intact, from the textured, grippy waffle sole to the 1970s American football aesthetic that informs its sleek upper. 

The Field General’s flat-footed, arc-unforgiving shape would align with Miu Miu wave driving low-riding sneakers

And this zebra iteration is a little feral, especially when you consider the lore propping up its appeal.

Its inception until its recent cosign by Timothée Chalamet, the stylish Lisan al-Gaib Timothée Chalamet, the model has mostly played it simple with canvas uppers, gum soles, and the occasional buttery suede, aside from a silky Union LA collab and typically wild COMME des GARÇONS partnership.

Arriving December 1 on Nike’s website for about $115, the zebra-toned Field General feels like seeing your friend who usually wears A.Presse suddenly pull up in 2000s Versace. Not worse for it, just a sudden change of pace.

If normalcy is the new luxury, then maybe the most radical thing you can do is occasionally pop out, show out, and get a little wild with it.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
