Highsnobiety
A Gritty Nike Classic Gone Silk Milk

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Once a Nike sneaker covered in grit, the Nike Field General is now as pretty and delicate as a pearl.

Expanding the model's collection of stylish options, Nike introduces a new version wrapped in lustrous satiny uppers and a pearly white color scheme.

It's in the same vein as those gold versions from earlier, but less under the influence of the Midas touch.

The sort of Americana color scheme subtly calls back to the Field General's time on the gridiron. But let's be real, this sheeny pair is too clean and elegant to be tackled and used for punts.

Nike's Field General has undergone a few stylish makeovers, too nice for any sports, for that matter, including premium leather pairs made in collaboration with the actual luxury labels.

Nike has also designed a couple of other classy versions on its well, as well as pairs with spotted fur.

But for those in the mood for silky Field Generals, the new "Sail" sneakers are now available on the Nike Australia website for $170.

