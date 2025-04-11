Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Literally Flames Hat Is Back from Archives (& Hotter Than Ever)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

That literal fire Nike cap from the early 2000s? It's back and quite literally hotter than ever.

Born in 2001, Nike's unmistakable flame cap is back from the archives. The sportswear giant has revived the classic design with an updated construction, including a deeper crown fit and curved brim (so no need to bust out that brim bender from Amazon for this one...maybe).

Topping off the classic design is that unforgettable flames design, of course, which covers basically half of the hat, including the bill.

The Swoosh fire pattern is a step back in time. It almost feels like 2015-2016 again when everything was lit. Even the clothes were covered in the then-trendy fire patterns.

Going even further back to 2003, Nike's flame design reached the feet. Designer Steven Smith, no the Crocs guy, cooked up the famed and flamed Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus sneakers. The fiery shoes eventually made a comeback in 2018, thanks to a Supreme collaboration.

Fast forward to 2024, the Swoosh flames appeared in a recent running shoe pack, resulting in seriously hot versions of today's finest Nike runners, the Vaporfly 3 and Zoom Fly 6.

Nike's now bringing the fire back to the chrome-domes, and quietly restarting the flaming headwear conversation from a couple years ago.

To say the hat is having a red-hot return is pretty accurate. Nike dropped its Flames cap in three colorways: black, navy blue, and red. Every single one is currently sold out on Nike's website.

The Nike hat has also landed stores like Champs and DTLR. But you'll have to act fast. These pieces are flying off shelves as soon as they're restocked. No cap.

Not up for the Swoosh Hunger Games? No worries. Nike also has some flame socks up for grabs. No fighting to the finish required.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
