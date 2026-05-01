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Nike’s Creamiest Runner Doesn't Need Laces to Be Fly

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Superfly Moc doesn't need laces to be fly. It's in its blood.

The model is based on the original Air Superfly sneaker, a slim, surprisingly minimalist running sneaker that debuted in 2001 and returned in 2025. The Moc keeps all the great things about the low-key runner but in a lace-free version. It's just as stylish in slip-on format, too.

Shop Nike Air Superfly Moc

Since debuting, the Air Superfly hasn't had a bad outfit day yet. It's done the trendy metallic colorways like the OG laced-up Superfly. It has also appeared in more elegant suede outfits.

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The latest suede versions even land in the brand's classic "Sail" colorway, an off-white scheme which has been applied to nearly every Nike model from its dad shoes to its tech-powered summer sandals. Now, the brand's most low-key running sneaker gets to experience the famously clean look.

What's more, there's plenty of other suede Superfly Mocs, and each is just as luxurious as the next. Just recently, Nike released a rich burgundy pair and olive green version.

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But for those interested in a simple suave "Sail" Superfly slip-on, they're now up for grabs on Bodega's website for $105.

Shop Nike

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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