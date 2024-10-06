Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Mega Running Shoes Just Got Hotter

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Is it hot in here or is it just Nike's new running shoes? I'm going with the second option for 200, please.

Nike is back in its running shoe bag for marathon season, having whipped up a fresh pack of running sneakers dressed in literal fire 'fits.

Nike's Zoom Fly 6 and Vaporfly sneaker comprise the latest offering, which sees the models' breezy, stacked-soled builds decorated with nostalgic, colorful flame graphics. It's enough to unlock a core memory for the diehard-iest Supreme lover.

Nike's fiery sneakers almost instantly remind you of Supreme's Nike Zoom Streak Spectrum collaboration. In 2018, the streetwear brand resurrected the flame-covered Nike dad shoe from its early 2000s grave, delivering it in classic black and white colorways.

Nike's famous design is blazing across the uppers of the brand's newest running shoes.

The Vaporfly 3 isn't exactly new (it dropped in 2023), but it continues to be a trusty pickup for runners. On the other hand, we're still patiently waiting for Nike to unleash its Zoom Fly 6 sneaker, which is expected to launch any day now.

The Zoom Fly 6 has already been teased in several stunning colorways, building the buzz for its debut and strengthening the case for running sneakers as fashion statements. Now, the latest Swoosh super shoe is out proving that it's even hotter in fire designs.

The flames Zoom Fly 6 and Vaporfly running sneakers are expected to drop at Nike sometime in November. Perhaps after this drop, Nike will finally release the long-awaited next step in the Zoom Fly series.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
