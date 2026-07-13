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Don't Try Dunking in the New Jordans

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Nike
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While Jordan Brand could easily coast on the multi-billion-dollar legacy of its original icons, its true strength lies in a deep understanding that permanent relevance requires constant mutation. Enter, the Jordan Future Mule.

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Over the last four decades, the Jumpman has consistently proven that it isn’t afraid to abandon the basketball court to explore uncharted lifestyle territories. That restless instinct for experimentation is, in many ways, the key to longevity in such a competitive market.

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This radical, backless silhouette shows a brand that refuses to dwell on history. Rather than serving up another retro mid-top, the label is proactively hacking away at its own design language to stay relevant in a culture that, frankly, can’t get enough mules.

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The visuals of the Jordan Future Mule rely on a stark, fluid presentation that treats seamless geometry as its main feature. Cut from supple suede, the upper features an aerodynamic, sculpted exterior that arches dramatically over the midfoot.

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Ultimately, the Jordan Future Mule is testament to a brand that refuses to get stuck in the past. It would be so easy to rehash fan-favorite colorway until the end of time, and realistically, who would complain?

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But where’s the fun in that? The goal of design is to push us all forward. And while we don’t expect the Jordan Future Mule to compete with sought-after Retros, it keeps the ball rolling for a brand that could so easily languish in the past. 

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