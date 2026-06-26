Nike’s Original Sneaker Goes Italian Coastal

Say ciao bella to Nike's newest blue Moon Shoe.

The latest version of Nike's original sneaker lands in this summery "Italy Blue" colorway, a light blue scheme that honestly reminds us of the country's crystal-clear waters.

It certainly made the Moon Shoe go coastal, with the oceanic Italian blues pairing quite nicely with the sheeny nylon uppers. Elsewhere, grey suede accents are sprinkled on top, while an oversized white Swoosh is slapped onto the sidewall again.

The results? An Italian summer in Nike Moon Shoe form.

Nike

With flat retro shoes holding strong on the market, Nike couldn't have picked a better time to dust off the Moon Shoe for a revival. Not to mention, the color options have been all hits, no misses.

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It all started with a stylish Jacquemus collaboration that turned into several drops. Then Nike went on to release equally good-looking in-line options, like the sold-out "Midnight Navy" sneakers. Now, the sportswear giant is blessing the streets with an "Italian" Moon Shoe.

Speaking of which, the Moon Shoe "Italy Blue" sneakers are set to launch at Nike's overseas stores starting on July 1. It's safe to assume they'll also land stateside sometime this year.

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