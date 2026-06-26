Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Original Sneaker Goes Italian Coastal

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Say ciao bella to Nike's newest blue Moon Shoe.

The latest version of Nike's original sneaker lands in this summery "Italy Blue" colorway, a light blue scheme that honestly reminds us of the country's crystal-clear waters.

Shop Nike

It certainly made the Moon Shoe go coastal, with the oceanic Italian blues pairing quite nicely with the sheeny nylon uppers. Elsewhere, grey suede accents are sprinkled on top, while an oversized white Swoosh is slapped onto the sidewall again.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The results? An Italian summer in Nike Moon Shoe form.

With flat retro shoes holding strong on the market, Nike couldn't have picked a better time to dust off the Moon Shoe for a revival. Not to mention, the color options have been all hits, no misses.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It all started with a stylish Jacquemus collaboration that turned into several drops. Then Nike went on to release equally good-looking in-line options, like the sold-out "Midnight Navy" sneakers. Now, the sportswear giant is blessing the streets with an "Italian" Moon Shoe.

Speaking of which, the Moon Shoe "Italy Blue" sneakers are set to launch at Nike's overseas stores starting on July 1. It's safe to assume they'll also land stateside sometime this year.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Chocolate-Covered Air Max Loafer Is a Well-Dressed Dessert
  • This Playful Nike Soccer Sneaker Is a Textural Treat
  • Nike Finally Lets Caitlin Clark Cook Up Her Own Basketball Sneaker
  • Nike's World Cup Air Max Takes Skate Shoe Energy to the Rave
  • Nike’s Soccer Ball Soccer Sneaker Is a World Cup Showstopper
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Crisply Woven Air Force 1 Is the Ultimate OOO Sneaker
  • In Paris, Underwear Can Be Art (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Chocolate-Covered Air Max Loafer Is a Well-Dressed Dessert
  • Nike’s Original Sneaker Goes Italian Coastal
  • Sp5ders Silver Take On adidas' Techy Dad Shoe Is Otherworldly
  • The Coolest Place in Paris? The Reebok Vault
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now