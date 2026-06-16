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Nike’s Cushy Crocs-Coded Clog Is a Bred-Hot Banger

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

These aren't your usual "Bred" shoes.

Well, for one, these are Nike ReactX Rejuven8s, a slip-on recovery model featuring, you guessed it, the brand's ultra-comfy ReactX foam. The internet likes to call them Nike "Crocs."

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Nike's clogs come with all the usual features, like molded uppers and breezy ventilation holes. But they don't take the standard "Bred" route (a.k.a a mostly black look with sprinkles of white and red accents, as seen on the iconic Air Jordan 1 and Jordan 4 models).

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It instead features a "Bred Gradient" look, with the rippled upper fading from red to black.

The results are a Bred-hot banger. It's a neat approach to an original rule-breaking color scheme, applied to a not-your-normal recovery shoe, nonetheless.

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By the way, this is all complimentary.

The ReactX Rejuven8 clog made quite the entrance in 2025, selling out almost in the blink of an eye for its debut. Nike even did a couple of restocks, but fans snatched those up as well. On top of its mega-comfy design, it also comes in a variety of appealing colorways, which honestly make it good enough for post-workout and beyond.

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And now, there's a "Bred Gradient" option on the menu. And it's expected to drop on Nike's website soon, likely retailing for the model's usual $75.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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