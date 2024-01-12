Sign up to never miss a drop
Actually, The Bred 4s Aren't Half Bad in Leather

Words By Morgan Smith

2024 is finally here, which means — drum roll, please — time for the "Bred Reimagined" Jordan 4s.

For some, the "Bred Reimagined" 4s are the year's best Jordan drop. For others, it's been a hard pass from the jump, and they'd rather save their coins for the long-awaited Military Blue 4's return.

When we first got word about the Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined," it was said that the iconic pairs would return in leather instead of its traditional nubuck build. First looks later proved the "reimagined" leather look to be very true.

Admittedly, I was on the same spectrum of being totally against leather Bred 4s. But now that official Nike images are here, and I've got a good look at the sneakers, the leather isn't all that bad.

Now, I prefer the Bred 4s in OG nubuck condition. But the black leather gives the Jordan 4 a buttery new vibe, which looks kind of nice on the shoe. Although, a better, more premium leather would've probably looked even nicer. But hey, that's just me.

Despite some adverse feelings, many still seemingly have the "Bred Reimagined" 4s on their sneaker wishlist, calling them a "must cop" for 2024. One commenter seemed more than pleased with the new leather look: "They become more sexy every time I see them."

The wait is nearly over for the "Bred Reimagined" Jordan 4 sneakers, reportedly releasing on February 17 (Michael Jordan's birthday), which also falls on NBA All-Star Weekend.

With Nike's official images out in the world, there are talks of a shock drop on the horizon for the Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined."

It would undoubtedly follow in the footsteps of other buzzy Nike drops like the "Lost and Found" Chicago 1s and White Cement 3s (now a steal at Ross) — which also receive surprise pre-releases on Nike's SNKRS app, granting exclusive access to select members ahead of the wider launches.

If that proves true for Bred Reimagined 4s, we could see the leathery pairs finally drop before January is out. Well, some of us.

