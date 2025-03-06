Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike SB’s Killer Jordan 4 Hybrid Skate Sneaker Is Back & Beautifully Blue

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike's most-hyped skate shoe is adding a new crisp colorway to the party. Informed by streetwear’s core aesthetics of skateboarding and basketball, Nike's SB Jordan 4 sneaker was an instant sell-out when it first dropped in 2023 in a minty "Pine Green."

Earlier this year, the Nike SB family added the "Midnight Navy" SB Jordan 4 to its collection of wild combo shoes, and the brand is doubling down on giving us the blues with the new "Summit White Navy" sneaker colorway.

Like its Nike SB x AJ4 brethren, the chunky sneaker is predominately cut from white leather but is accented by a blue heel and midsole and gray suede on its toebox.

The Air Jordan 4 is one of the most celebrated silhouettes in the Jordan universe that I’d argue is only bested by the AJ1, and its low-top build and chunkier sole make it the perfect base model for an experimental skate shoe.

But whereas the OG AJ4 was designed for on-court performance and adopted by style crusaders after the fact, the SB Jordan 4 needed a facelift in order to fit the unique demands of skateboarding.

These updates take the form of a narrower toebox and comparatively less boxy build, but the overall shape is basically unchanged. According to some sneakerheads, the shoe looks barely changed and thus still has the same sartorial prowess as the original AJ4. As for its skateability, well, that’s your call.

Releasing on Nike's website March 18 for $225, the Nike SB x AJ4 "Summit White Navy" may not yet hold the same cultural weight as the classic AJ4 but its star is quickly reaching supernova status and it has the sell-out stats to prove it.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
