Suddenly, AJ1 Breds Are Back... Kinda

Nike's Air Jordan 1 "Bred" is arguably the most "sneaker" sneaker of all time. It's the one that comes to mind when you think "sneakerhead," it's the one that gets treated like a priceless artifact in Ben Affleck's Air, it's the one that epitomizes sneakerdom better than perhaps any other shoe ever made.

As such, any iteration of the AJ1 "Bred" is kind of a big deal, some more so than others. The question is, will fans covet the returning Air Jordan 1 "Satin Bred" as much as its inimitable progenitor?

If so, they better move quick: Nike's reportedly shock-dropping the Air Jordan 1 "Satin Bred" on the Nike SNKRS app on October 5, following a limited pre-order. So the sneaker leaker reports say, at least.

The sought-after "Satin Bred" AJ1 Retro lives up to its name with a satin upper dressed in the same black and red tones as the pair worn by Michael Jordan himself back in 1985.

Supposedly, the AJ1 "Satin Bred" is receiving a wider restock on October 18, though Nike is keeping any actual release date details well under wraps (what a surprise).

The AJ1 "Satin Bred" was first teased earlier this past summer and drew the usual reactions: spicy back and forth from sneakerheads and relative indifference from the average consumer.

Textural AJ1s are in right now, sure, but nothing's quite crossed over to the mainstream quite like the "Lost & Found" AJ1s from last year, which added a delightfully distressed façade to the timeless shoe.

But even a relatively low-impact launch in the greater scheme of things might translate to a big drop in the world of the sneaker-obsessed and, well, this being a "Bred" offshoot, safe to assume that these AJ1 won't be sticking around.