Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Suddenly, AJ1 Breds Are Back... Kinda

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

Nike's Air Jordan 1 "Bred" is arguably the most "sneaker" sneaker of all time. It's the one that comes to mind when you think "sneakerhead," it's the one that gets treated like a priceless artifact in Ben Affleck's Air, it's the one that epitomizes sneakerdom better than perhaps any other shoe ever made.

As such, any iteration of the AJ1 "Bred" is kind of a big deal, some more so than others. The question is, will fans covet the returning Air Jordan 1 "Satin Bred" as much as its inimitable progenitor?

If so, they better move quick: Nike's reportedly shock-dropping the Air Jordan 1 "Satin Bred" on the Nike SNKRS app on October 5, following a limited pre-order. So the sneaker leaker reports say, at least.

The sought-after "Satin Bred" AJ1 Retro lives up to its name with a satin upper dressed in the same black and red tones as the pair worn by Michael Jordan himself back in 1985.

Supposedly, the AJ1 "Satin Bred" is receiving a wider restock on October 18, though Nike is keeping any actual release date details well under wraps (what a surprise).

The AJ1 "Satin Bred" was first teased earlier this past summer and drew the usual reactions: spicy back and forth from sneakerheads and relative indifference from the average consumer.

Textural AJ1s are in right now, sure, but nothing's quite crossed over to the mainstream quite like the "Lost & Found" AJ1s from last year, which added a delightfully distressed façade to the timeless shoe.

But even a relatively low-impact launch in the greater scheme of things might translate to a big drop in the world of the sneaker-obsessed and, well, this being a "Bred" offshoot, safe to assume that these AJ1 won't be sticking around.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Twist Seam Cargo Trouser
Martine Rose
$715
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XA Team Away
New Balance
$180
We Recommend
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • bred 4 reimagined
    The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    J Balvin's Dropping His Air Jordan Collabs in Numerical Order
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky & Rihanna are seen at night heading to celebrate Rocky's 35th birthday at Carbone. Rocky wears a beige blazer, sweater, shirt, and faded leather "jeans" from Bottega Veneta
    On His 35th Birthday, A$AP Rocky's Dad Style Evolved Into Grandad Style
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Am I a Winter? How Seasonal Color Analysis Took Over TikTok
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    20 Swedish Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • ivy park adidas black collection
    Okay, This IVY PARK x adidas Drop Is Actually Good (Maybe Its Best)
    • Style
  • Taylor Swift seen at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football game wearing New Balance 550 sneakers
    Taylor Swift Wore the Taylor Swift of Shoes
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023