A Beautiful Patchwork Look For Nike’s Super-Classic Skate Shoe

After a year-long design hiatus, Nike SB has reintroduced a true skateboarding icon: the Stefan Janoski sneaker.

Dubbed the “Janoski+,” this revamped shoe steps back into the spotlight with a refined aesthetic and performance-forward updates. And yes, the updated skate shoe is looking smoother than ever in this new brown and tan colorway, but looks a lot like the OG Stefan Janoski sneaker we have always known.

The Janoski line was never just another skate shoe. Introduced in 2009, it instantly became a favorite among skaters for its minimalist design, low profile, and unmatched boardfeel in a time when most skate shoes were bulky.

But after over a decade of incremental updates, Nike SB pressed pause in 2023, putting the line under a full research and design deep dive. Why? Because skating and skatewear had changed, faster tricks, gnarlier terrain, and more demand for comfort and durability. The Janoski needed a new engine under its classic signature hood.

Now it’s back, and better.

The new Janoski+ sneaker, available on Nike’s website for $117, features a re-engineered upper for a more dialed-in fit, a retooled vulcanized sole that enhances flick control, and cushier insoles for those all-day skate sessions.

While the shoe remains clean and classic, everything under the surface is innovative.

What makes the shoe premium, though, isn’t just some sleek materials but the intentionality.

The Janoski line isn't just cool again; it never stopped being cool. It just evolved.

