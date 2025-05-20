Nike SB Isn’t the Villain. It’s One of Skateboarding’s Unsung Heroes.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

When Nike first stepped into the skate world, a lot of people rolled their eyes. The Swoosh? In skateboarding? It felt like a suit crashing your basement punk show. Skateboarding has always thrived in the margins: DIY ramps, thrift store fits, zine culture, and an instinctual distrust of anything that smelled like Wall Street. For decades, skating was proudly anti-corporate and even more proudly broke. So when Nike SB launched in 2002, skepticism was the only natural response.

But here’s the thing: Nike SB earned its stripes. Not with a flashy rollout or by shoving sneakers into shops that didn’t ask for them. They took the Ls early on, learned from their mistakes, and, here’s the crucial part, actually started listening.

They backed real skaters, built with core shops, and crafted products that weren’t just wearable but actually skateable, and soon became a brand that didn’t just infiltrate skateboarding but became part of it.

And it worked. By 2022, skateboarding was a $2 billion global market, with projections to surpass $2.4 billion by 2025. And while core brands still thrive, Nike SB has played a quiet but major role in professionalizing skateboarding, giving it structure, visibility, and, funding.

You can’t talk about Nike SB without talking about its legendary roster. Paul Rodriguez was the cornerstone. His first SB Dunk is canon at this point. Then came the likes of Shane O’Neill, Nyjah Houston, Grant Taylor, Ishod Wair, and current Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome. Each rider brings their own flavor, but the common thread is this: they’re the kind of skaters who don’t just move culture forward, they are the culture.

Even more important? Nike SB didn’t just stick to the boys club. The women’s roster is stacked with talent like Rayssa Leal, Nicole Hause, Sarah Meurle, and Hayley Wilson. This isn’t performative inclusion. These are pros who’ve helped rewrite the visual language of skating.

A 2023 study by ActionWatch reported that women now make up over 25% of all skate participants in the U.S., up from just 10% a decade ago. And, according to another 2021 survey, 25% of skaters identify as gender non-conforming. Nike’s investment in women’s skateboarding and unisex apparel is not just timely, it’s necessary.

And then there are initiatives like Nike SB’s link-up with Skate Like a Girl, the nonprofit that for over 20 years has carved out space for women, trans, and non-binary skaters, pushing inclusivity and community at every turn.

And speaking of gear, Nike SB apparel has quietly become a style play in its own right.

And speaking of gear, Nike SB apparel has quietly become a style play in its own right. Tech fleece hoodies, cargo pants built for grip tape abuse, graphic tees that straddle skate shop and streetwear boutique for a wardrobe that respects the function-first mentality of skateboarding while still showing off Nike’s skatewear design muscle. Nike’s skate line has regularly outperformed expectations, with SB Dunks driving secondary resale markets and streetwear collabs that rival Jordan hype.

But maybe the real measure of Nike SB’s impact is the number of skaters now living off skating. For a culture that once glamorized struggle, being able to get paid, stay insured, and travel the world doing what you love is revolutionary. Olympic inclusion in 2020 helped push skateboarding into the global spotlight, but it’s the support from brands like Nike that makes a career possible for more skaters than ever.

So yeah, Nike SB may be the biggest name in the game, but it’s also one of the realest. It showed up, did the work, and gave back in ways that are still being felt today. It didn’t kill core skateboarding. It helped keep it alive and looking better than ever.

