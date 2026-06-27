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Nike’s Blacked-Out Signature Skate Shoe Is Lowkey Luxe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even when stripped down to the core skate basics, the Nike P-Rod Zoom Air Low sneaker is a quiet luxurious treat for the skate park.

The "Black/Gum" pairs are exactly how they sound, honestly. It's a blacked-out version of Paul Rodriguez's signature Nike SB shoe with the classic brown gum rubber soles.

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It sounds like an everyday skate shoe. And it is. But it also carries some surprisingly elegant touches.

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Nike SB's black P-Rod lands with the signature plush P-Rod patterned quilted sidewalls (the same fancy patterns also appear on the insoles). It also features the usual velvety suede uppers, as seen on previous P-Rod sneakers.

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All in all, the "Black/Gum" P-Rods are almost too nice for trying to perfect a switch 360 flip. But it's always ready.

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On top of the low-key luxe look, fans can count the standard skate touches. Most notably, comfort remains a priority with the P-Rod, as evident with the Zoom Air cushioning (often found in Nike's baddest running shoes). It also features a cupsole, which provides increased support and cushioning for those rougher, longer sessions.

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Nike's P-Rod returned to the scene in 2025, pretty much restored to OG glory. And the colorways have been just as good and nostalgic, ranging from the iconic "Bred" look to the Dodgers-approved "Flint Grey." Now, it's going back to its skate roots with a true no-fail outfit.

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Retailing for around $125, the Nike P-Rod Zoom Air Low "Black/Gum" sneaker is now available at select skate shops and an overseas Nike store.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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