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Nike’s Signature Skate Shoe Gets the P-Rod Seal of Approval

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Paul Rodriguez and Nike SB go way back, like, two decades and ten signature shoes back. For a generation of skaters, P-Rod became the gold standard, not just for his effortless style on the board but for the way he helped turn skate shoes into a true subculture flex.

The new Zoom Air Low in “Flint Grey and Medium Grey” is a nod to that legacy.

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This isn’t just a fresh colorway; it’s a quiet salute to P-Rod’s roots and the home team energy that’s always run through his designs. There’s something about every one of his collabs that feels lived-in from day one.

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This particular pair is every bit as iconic as the home team kit it’s dedicated to. Strong blue hues contrast the quilted gray heel in a way that reads both powerful and wearable.

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It’s a reminder that when skate culture and sneaker design meet in the right hands, you get something that feels both instantly classic and ready for whatever comes next. P-Rod and Nike SB? Still setting the pace, still raising the bar.

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The Paul Rodriguez Zoom Air Low will be released on Nike's website June 16.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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