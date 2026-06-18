Nike’s Signature Skate Shoe Gets the P-Rod Seal of Approval

Paul Rodriguez and Nike SB go way back, like, two decades and ten signature shoes back. For a generation of skaters, P-Rod became the gold standard, not just for his effortless style on the board but for the way he helped turn skate shoes into a true subculture flex.

The new Zoom Air Low in “Flint Grey and Medium Grey” is a nod to that legacy.

This isn’t just a fresh colorway; it’s a quiet salute to P-Rod’s roots and the home team energy that’s always run through his designs. There’s something about every one of his collabs that feels lived-in from day one.

This particular pair is every bit as iconic as the home team kit it’s dedicated to. Strong blue hues contrast the quilted gray heel in a way that reads both powerful and wearable.

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It’s a reminder that when skate culture and sneaker design meet in the right hands, you get something that feels both instantly classic and ready for whatever comes next. P-Rod and Nike SB? Still setting the pace, still raising the bar.

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The Paul Rodriguez Zoom Air Low will be released on Nike's website June 16.

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