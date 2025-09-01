Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Nike “Dunk” Skate Shoe That Changed Everything Goes Bred

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
Two decades ago, Nike Skateboarding put a flag in the ground with Paul Rodriguez’s first signature sneaker. The P-Rod 1 became the statement shoe that Nike was building a real skate program around real pros. 

In 2025, the P-Rod 1 “Bred” is arriving to celebrate the skate legend who helped build an empire.

Black and charcoal suede stack up in classic SB layers, then a perforated varsity-red Swoosh slices across the side as a clever bridge between Jordan lore and street skate. It’s a color combination that’s unmistakably similar to the storied OG Jordan 1 Bred.

Around the heel, a quilted, R-monogram wrap nods to Rodriguez, while a crisp white midsole (with a visible Zoom Air window) and a black-and-red outsole keep the profile sharp and functional.

The original P-Rod 1 helped reroute Nike SB away from a Dunk-only obsession and toward dedicated skatewear silhouettes.

Cupsole construction, Zoom cushioning, and durable suede were purpose-built for the fast and technical way P-Rod skated. However, the shoe kept stylistic nods to the Nike Dunk that came before it.

That blueprint cleared a path for later signatures (you can draw a straight line from P-Rod to Janoski to Ishod) and proved that SB could balance authenticity with big-brand R&D.

This anniversary shoe, available on September 13 for $115 on Nike's website, brings together disparate parts of Nike's history to create a retro-infused skate shoe built to thrash.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
