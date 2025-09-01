The Nike “Dunk” Skate Shoe That Changed Everything Goes Bred
Two decades ago, Nike Skateboarding put a flag in the ground with Paul Rodriguez’s first signature sneaker. The P-Rod 1 became the statement shoe that Nike was building a real skate program around real pros.
In 2025, the P-Rod 1 “Bred” is arriving to celebrate the skate legend who helped build an empire.
Black and charcoal suede stack up in classic SB layers, then a perforated varsity-red Swoosh slices across the side as a clever bridge between Jordan lore and street skate. It’s a color combination that’s unmistakably similar to the storied OG Jordan 1 Bred.
Around the heel, a quilted, R-monogram wrap nods to Rodriguez, while a crisp white midsole (with a visible Zoom Air window) and a black-and-red outsole keep the profile sharp and functional.
The original P-Rod 1 helped reroute Nike SB away from a Dunk-only obsession and toward dedicated skatewear silhouettes.
Cupsole construction, Zoom cushioning, and durable suede were purpose-built for the fast and technical way P-Rod skated. However, the shoe kept stylistic nods to the Nike Dunk that came before it.
That blueprint cleared a path for later signatures (you can draw a straight line from P-Rod to Janoski to Ishod) and proved that SB could balance authenticity with big-brand R&D.
This anniversary shoe, available on September 13 for $115 on Nike's website, brings together disparate parts of Nike's history to create a retro-infused skate shoe built to thrash.
