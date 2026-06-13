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Nike’s Crazy-Colorful, High-Tech Running Shoe Seeks Attention

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's "Racer Blue" Pegasus Premium sneaker wants attention. Granted, the model already turns heads on a normal day with its clean-cut design, which is almost too nice for even casual runs. But these latest pairs are exploding with color, so much so that the Nike runner couldn't hide if it tried.

The lightweight mesh upper gets an ombre makeover, with bold colors transitioning from the deep royal "Racer Blue" to the peachy "Atomic Pink." The gradient vibe continues all the way down to the triple-stacked soles, which feature three kinds of Nike tech (Zoom X, Zoom Air, and ReactX foam, to be exact).

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Nike's neon-green "Volt" color strikes the midsole, adding even more bold flavor to this vibrant runner. And elsewhere, the Pegasus Premium does its thing: delivering a high-tech, highly cushioned running experience to carry runners from takeoff to the finish line. That includes crossing the threshold of the coffee shop.

The Pegasus Premium "Racer Blue" is expected to drop on Nike's website on July 1, retailing for the usual $220.

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It'll be another stylish addition to the collection, for sure. The lineup already features clean "Pure Platinum" versions and even minimalist Swooshless iterations.

Even when turned into art projects, the Pegasus Premium still looks good.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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