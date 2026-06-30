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Nike’s Bubblegum Pink Tennis Sneaker Is Something to Chew On

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so the Nike Tennis Classic's comeback continues with its sweetest drop yet, the "Pink Foam" pairs.

The latest sneakers are another "Swooshless" iteration that actually features a perforated logo rather than the typical 2D logo. But this time, Nike pinked out the entire top floor, giving it bubblegum-flavored uppers, tongues, and shoelaces.

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It spares the flat rubber soles, keeping them clean and crisp in all-white. But other than that, this Tennis Classic looks ready to pop. In a good way.

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Nike's Tennis Classic is pretty poppin' right now, as the kids might say. The model returned this earlier this year and has enjoyed a quiet yet exciting revival, complete with Rassvet skate makeovers and other low-key luxe designs.

The comeback only gets better (and tastier) with these Swoosh-free "Pink Foam" sneakers, which are now available for $105 on Nike's website.

Shop Nike

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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