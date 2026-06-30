Nike’s Bubblegum Pink Tennis Sneaker Is Something to Chew On

And so the Nike Tennis Classic's comeback continues with its sweetest drop yet, the "Pink Foam" pairs.

The latest sneakers are another "Swooshless" iteration that actually features a perforated logo rather than the typical 2D logo. But this time, Nike pinked out the entire top floor, giving it bubblegum-flavored uppers, tongues, and shoelaces.

It spares the flat rubber soles, keeping them clean and crisp in all-white. But other than that, this Tennis Classic looks ready to pop. In a good way.

Nike's Tennis Classic is pretty poppin' right now, as the kids might say. The model returned this earlier this year and has enjoyed a quiet yet exciting revival, complete with Rassvet skate makeovers and other low-key luxe designs.

Nike

The comeback only gets better (and tastier) with these Swoosh-free "Pink Foam" sneakers, which are now available for $105 on Nike's website.

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