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Nike Made the Perfect Summer Shoe Out of Its Chic Tennis Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nothing says summer quite like a clean white sneaker. Guess that makes Nike's newest Tennis Classic the shoe of the season.

It already doesn't take much for the Tennis Classic to look good. Even in a simple all-white colorway, the model is as clean as it is summer-perfect.

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The tonal white sneaker features crisp leather uppers, coupled with its signature flat and slightly platformed soles. There's some other usual details, but, other than that, that's pretty much it for the Nike model.

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It also comes in an all-black colorway, which, alongside the white, feels like the COMME des GARÇONS collaboration 2.0. Without COMME des GARÇONS, that is.

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Nike's Tennis Classic has gotten a little wild with its looks lately, appearing with reptilian textures and even designs inspired by tournament towels. And those were good. But there's something quite admirable about a sneaker that also looks good stripped down to the basics.

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I mean, it is a Classic for a reason.

Speaking of which, the white Tennis Classic sneaker is now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥13,530, or around $84, alongside the all-black colorway.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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