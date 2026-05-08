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Nike’s Classy Tennis Sneaker Makes Even Towels Look Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Tennis Classic sneaker is back and even more luxurious than before. Literally, the model makes even a towel look luxe.

It's no $925 Balenciaga towel moment or even the IKEA "dupe." Nike has simply applied patterned terry cloth to the latest tennis shoe, basically wrapping the court classic in its own elegant tournament towel.

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And to make matters even fancier, Nike has also added a crest on the tongue and buttery leather accents elsewhere.

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In addition to the towel-covered pairs, Nike has also prepared a more subtle option, featuring mostly white leather and a terry cloth Swoosh and heel. As we speak, both pairs are now up for grabs on Nike's website for $125.

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As the kids might say, the Tennis Classic still knows ball, maintaining much of its signature design and details, which have become just as recognizable in the big games as in the country clubs. However, recent efforts have been especially good and elaborate (and even full-blown reptilian).

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It's all happening at the perfect time, too. Wimbledon is just around the corner, with the US Open coming shortly after.

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Nike's terry-cloth Tennis Classic arrives as a real no-sweat flex for tennis season.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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