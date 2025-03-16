Nike's Killer Classic Just Got a Secretly Exquisite Upgrade
Nike's Total 90 III sneaker is in its fashion era now. Relaunched earlier this year, Nike resurrected its iconic soccer shoe as a style-focused, cleat-free model, wrapped in fresh dressy designs.
Indeed, Nike has already launched the model in a few slick colorways, like metallic silver and patent black, schemes previously previewed in the brand's SNKRS Showcases.
The latest "Black/Gum" version of the Total 90 only advances the model's fashion era. The sneaker appears with crochet details, joined by its traditional classy quilting and overall soccer-worthy essence. Nike reimagines that huge "90" branding with a fuzzy knit material, while the shoe's traditional laces have been replaced with more lace-like tie-ups.
The Total 90 sneaker has only been back for a short time and has already gone girlcore, much like many other sneaker models.
The fashion-ification of the Total 90 has certainly divided soccer fans. But for those fully on board for Nike boot's stylish rebirth, it's been a must-cop (the sneaker is sold out at Nike and nearly gone elsewhere).
Given the model's recent sellouts, I suspect the "Black/Gum" iteration will also get snatched up quickly. In that case, keep a close eye out for the cutesy Total 90s when they drop this year.