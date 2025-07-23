Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Why Is Nike's Stylish Football Sneaker Making Me Thirsty?

Written by Riccardo Zazzini
Nike
The legendary Nike Total 90 III, first made famous during the build-up to EURO 2004, is back in the form of a slick lifestyle reissue. This time, the studs are gone, the Y2K aura is intact, and the colorway is making us thirsty. 

Originally engineered for power strikers and precision passers (shoutout to Ronaldo Nazário, Roberto Carlos, and a young Wayne Rooney), the T90 III changed the game with its quilted forefoot for better ball control and its signature asymmetrical lacing that opened up a cleaner strike zone. 

Shop Nike T90
This reissue doesn’t pretend it’s still on the pitch. Instead, Nike swapped out the cleated sole for a flat indoor-ready outsole, sprinkled with Nike Grind rubber, a more sustainable rubber made from recycled materials. 

But the upper is where the magic still lives. A smooth green-to-navy gradient delivers a flavorful colorway. It’s lovingly being dubbed the “Sprite” colorway thanks to its similarities with the packaging of Sprite drinks. 

The T90 III, available on Nike's website for $127, is a celebration of one of Nike’s most iconic football lines. The Total 90 series dominated football pitches in the early naughts; now it’s back to rule over the streets. 

