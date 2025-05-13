There's No Sweeter Contradiction Than Climbing Pants Cut From Loro Piana Cloth

Is there any high-low mashup tastier than Gramicci climbing pants made of the world's finest Loro Piana wool? Only nonnative, the nearly three-decade-old Japanese clothing label, could make it happen.

Well, not necessarily. But only nonnative could do Loro Piana Gramicci pants justice.

It's worth clarifying that nonnative's latest collection of Gramicci trousers and shorts is not a collaboration with Loro Piana.

Loro Piana is both a maison of peerless luxury and a mill of sublime textiles. Its fine fabrics are occasionally purchased by third-party clothing companies as disparate as NOAH, Kiko Kostadinov, and sacai, who in turn utilize said Loro Piana materials to level up their own wares.

Because nothing says quality quite like that little Loro Piana tag.

For its umpteenth partnership with Gramicci, nonnative sourced Loro Piana Super 130s. This is a pretty classic wool typically used for upper-tier all-year suiting, hence the "365" on the tag (some tailors previously identified Super 130s as "Four Season" wool).

It's a delicious juxtaposition, these rugged and gusseted Gramicci climbing pants and shorts initially designed for legendary climbing crew Stonemasters refashioned from some of the world's finest wovens. All-year pant meets all-year wool, except we're talking two totally separate years. Pair with Loro Piana New Balances for unprecedented swag.

nonnative's Gramicci collaborations are typically quite excellent. They almost too often to be seasonal and repurpose all manner of name-brand fabrics — Solotex! Coolmax! GORE-TEX! Pliantex! — into basically the same no-brainer design: Built-in belt, high-rise, tapered leg, and reliable durability. Hey, if it ain't broke...

In fact, if there's anything that's the opposite of broke, it's gotta be Loro Piana wool pants.

