Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

There's No Sweeter Contradiction Than Climbing Pants Cut From Loro Piana Cloth

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
nonnative
1 / 4

Is there any high-low mashup tastier than Gramicci climbing pants made of the world's finest Loro Piana wool? Only nonnative, the nearly three-decade-old Japanese clothing label, could make it happen.

Well, not necessarily. But only nonnative could do Loro Piana Gramicci pants justice.

Shop Gramicci

It's worth clarifying that nonnative's latest collection of Gramicci trousers and shorts is not a collaboration with Loro Piana.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Loro Piana is both a maison of peerless luxury and a mill of sublime textiles. Its fine fabrics are occasionally purchased by third-party clothing companies as disparate as NOAH, Kiko Kostadinov, and sacai, who in turn utilize said Loro Piana materials to level up their own wares.

nonnative
1 / 8

Because nothing says quality quite like that little Loro Piana tag.

For its umpteenth partnership with Gramicci, nonnative sourced Loro Piana Super 130s. This is a pretty classic wool typically used for upper-tier all-year suiting, hence the "365" on the tag (some tailors previously identified Super 130s as "Four Season" wool).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a delicious juxtaposition, these rugged and gusseted Gramicci climbing pants and shorts initially designed for legendary climbing crew Stonemasters refashioned from some of the world's finest wovens. All-year pant meets all-year wool, except we're talking two totally separate years. Pair with Loro Piana New Balances for unprecedented swag.

nonnative's Gramicci collaborations are typically quite excellent. They almost too often to be seasonal and repurpose all manner of name-brand fabrics — Solotex! Coolmax! GORE-TEX! Pliantex! — into basically the same no-brainer design: Built-in belt, high-rise, tapered leg, and reliable durability. Hey, if it ain't broke...

nonnative
1 / 2

In fact, if there's anything that's the opposite of broke, it's gotta be Loro Piana wool pants.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$995.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
46485052
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Ain't Your Average Check Shorts — They're Literally Bigger & Better
  • Wouldn't You Love to Live In Loro Piana?
  • According to UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi, These Are the Perfect Pants
  • A Timberland, And Then Some
  • Love Letters From Loro Piana
What To Read Next
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • Why the Endless Miu Miu-Ification of Sneakers Is a Good Thing
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • These Beautiful Hand-Stitched "Denim" Vans Hide a Stylish Secret
  • There's No Sweeter Contradiction Than Climbing Pants Cut From Loro Piana Cloth
  • Everyone's Favorite Flat PUMA Shoe Is Now Extremely Ballerina-Coded
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now