These Ain't Your Average Check Shorts — They're Literally Bigger & Better

When it comes to jorts, or jean shorts, we say the bigger, the better. But what about other shorts? Is there such a thing as others being too big?

In the simplest terms, no. For BEAMS and Gramicci, the answer is their new giant checkered shorts.

For their latest collaboration, BEAMS and Gramicci cooked up checkered print shorts just in time for the hot season. Sounds simple...right?

The collaborative shorts even look simple in the on-white product photos, resembling a normal pair of dad's favorite summer shorts...if they've been spun into something practical and stylish by the fashion labels.

In campaign images, however, we get the big picture. BEAMS and Gramicci's oversized shorts hang below the knee and come wide elsewhere, playing into fashion's ongoing obsession with big trousers.

The checkered shorts feature Gramicci's signature details like stretchy waist, webbed belt, and gusseted crotch for a more durable fit.

The short's check pattern is actually pretty quiet, topped with equally calm colors like blue and brown. Mix it all together, and you've got big, good-looking shorts that are not doing too much but bringing just enough oomph to the 'fit. Either way, all hail big shorts!

For those who wear the (big) pants in the relationship, Gramicci and BEAMS' check shorts are scheduled to drop on Saturday, May 17 at BEAMS' stores and on its website.

Gramicci already made the perfect pants for spring. Now, it's got the perfect shorts for summer.

Really, the brand makes great clothes all year round.