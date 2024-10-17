North West's Tyler, the Creator Cosplay Isn't a Costume

It's not Halloween yet, but North West appears to be teasing her Tyler, the Creator costume.

Last week, the Internet's favorite nepo baby spoke at length about her love for the Odd Future OG, revealing that she has not one, but two Tyler, the Creator costumes planned. When asked by her mom, Kim Kardashian, about her style inspiration, she shouted out Tyler again — as well as '90s streetwear and her dad, Kanye West.

On a Wednesday night outing to Nobu (just another day on the life of a famous 11-year-old), North doubled down on her enthusiasm for Tyler, the Creator — who happens to be gearing up to release his new album, CHROMAKOPIA, on October 28 — via sartorial homage.

North layered a Tyler, the Creator T-shirt over a frilly, white top. An additional nod to the rapper, she donned an oversized trapper hat, one of Tyler's favorite accessories.

As kids, we all look to celebrities and pop culture for inspiration. Those who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s might remember emulating the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Avril Lavigne, and Ashton Kutcher. Gen Alpha has it a little easier — today, celebrity style is so much more than low-rise jeans, cargo pants, and tube tops, Y2K staples that dominated the red carpet in the early aughts.

Clearly, North has good taste. Tyler, the Creator has perfected a special brand of prepster-meets-skater, a look that has earned him collaborations with fashion giants like Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

We can't blame North for wearing her style hero on her sleeve.