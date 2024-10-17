Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

North West's Tyler, the Creator Cosplay Isn't a Costume

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

It's not Halloween yet, but North West appears to be teasing her Tyler, the Creator costume.

Last week, the Internet's favorite nepo baby spoke at length about her love for the Odd Future OG, revealing that she has not one, but two Tyler, the Creator costumes planned. When asked by her mom, Kim Kardashian, about her style inspiration, she shouted out Tyler again — as well as '90s streetwear and her dad, Kanye West.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On a Wednesday night outing to Nobu (just another day on the life of a famous 11-year-old), North doubled down on her enthusiasm for Tyler, the Creator — who happens to be gearing up to release his new album, CHROMAKOPIA, on October 28 — via sartorial homage.

North layered a Tyler, the Creator T-shirt over a frilly, white top. An additional nod to the rapper, she donned an oversized trapper hat, one of Tyler's favorite accessories.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As kids, we all look to celebrities and pop culture for inspiration. Those who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s might remember emulating the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Avril Lavigne, and Ashton Kutcher. Gen Alpha has it a little easier — today, celebrity style is so much more than low-rise jeans, cargo pants, and tube tops, Y2K staples that dominated the red carpet in the early aughts.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Clearly, North has good taste. Tyler, the Creator has perfected a special brand of prepster-meets-skater, a look that has earned him collaborations with fashion giants like Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

We can't blame North for wearing her style hero on her sleeve.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-NIMBUS 10.1 Black/Grand Shark
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
PattaAlways Changing Track Jacket (Changeant Two-Tone)
$165.00
Available in:
SMLXL
GramicciCordura Shoulder Bag Brown
$75.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hail Mary: The Enigma Shoe of the Season
    • Style
  • Kim Kardashian Is Now Dressing Like... North West
    • Style
  • Tyler, the Creator's Style Is So Good, His Friends Are Stealing It
    • Style
  • Tyler, The Creator for Supreme? Finally
    • Style
  • That's Right, Sweater Vests Are A Summer 2024 Essential
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Post Archive Faction & On Give Trail Gear an Avant-Garde Flair
    • Style
  • Dr. Martens Rebrand: Everything Old (& Not Old) Is New Again
    • Footwear
  • North West's Tyler, the Creator Cosplay Isn't a Costume
    • Style
  • Baseball Fan or Not, Can't Deny Ralph Lauren & the Yankees' Style Genius
    • Style
  • Dressed In Suede, The Best-Selling Football Boot of All Time Goes Casual
    • Sneakers
  • Samsonite’s Backpack Gets The Nicole McLaughlin Redesign
    • Design
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now