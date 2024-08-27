Kim Kardashian Is Now Dressing Like... North West

Famously, Kim Kardashian's personal style is typically shaped by her immediate family. As such, is it really all that surprising that 43-year-old Kardashian is taking styling inspiration from North West, her 11-year-old daughter? Well, maybe a little.

Kardashian's style as of late has strayed far from quintessential Kim (skin-tight bandage dresses & bikini tops) and more into louche luxury loungewear with surprising street flair borrowed from North West's daily dress.

Consider the outfit that Kardashian wore while out with North West on August 27 .

Not that long ago, it'd be pretty hard to imagine Kardashian clad in a baggy black sweatsuit printed with silver flames, Yankees hat up top and Margiela flip-flops below.

Nowadays, that's just a Tuesday.

And look to a Kardashian look from June for further evidence that this approach is not an outlier but the norm.

Yes, it's all Balenciaga (with the same tabi flops, no less) but still, this is a less saucy, more swaggy Kardashian.

It in turn feels like Kardashian, lacking any other distinct stylistic reference point, is absorbing elements of her eldest daughter's taste into her own.

North West, a savvy dresser in her own right, has long worn generously sized tops with equally sizeable pants to create suitably slouchy looks stylish beyond her years. She has authentic, admirable cool.

And it's quickly becoming de rigueur to see Kardashian in her own oversized layers rather than, say, the skin-tight athleisure sold by SKIMS. As such, you rarely see her wearing that sorta stuff aside from highly visible public appearances. The baggier stuff, meanwhile, reads as a more authentic expression of Kardashian's contemporary personal style.

The only consistency in Kim Kardashian's style is that it's utterly inconsistent. Like, lounge-y bagginess isn't exactly a new look, though this level of consistency is fresh.

In the span of a single decade, let alone a half-decade, her wardrobe has fluctuated so wildly that it's borderline impossible to track unless you're really devoted to Kardashian Kloset (and even then...).

This is someone who has access to runway-fresh luxury, remember. So, the only grounding force in Kardashian's life, what with all this newness perpetually within reach, is the people around her. These folks' taste steer her style, consciously or not.

Seemingly devoted mother that she is, Kardashian spends a lot of time with her kids, especially North.

In turn, Kardashian's kids — especially North— have had an effect on her wardrobe. For someone who is herself tremendously influential, it's admirably humanizing.