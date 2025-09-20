The Earphones Are Great. The Earphone Case? Like Nothing Before

Nothing, the tech company disrupting the market through phones designed to expose their inner workings, has upgraded its wireless earphones. However, more notable than the earphones is the case they come in.

Riffing off old-school tape recorders, the Nothing Ear (3) charging case has a button on the side labeled “TALK.” Hit that, and you can record audio using a dual microphone system while Nothing’s ambient-filtering technology filters out any background noise.

But this doesn’t only record your voice. If you own a Nothing phone, then whatever you speak into your earphone case will be transcribed into the Essential Spaces app. Suddenly, a simple charging case becomes so much more.

The new Nothing innovations do extend beyond just the voice-recording case, of course.

On the Nothing Ear (3), the noise cancellation is improved to reduce environmental noise by up to 45 dB and the 12mm dynamic drivers mean higher levels of bass.

The Nothing Ear (3) is releasing September 25, though you can pre-order a pair now on Nothing’s website. And unveiling these earphones in the same month as Apple introduced its AirPods Pro 3 was always going to attract comparisons. Not that the Nothing team cares.

On the company’s podcast series, Nothing CEO Carl Pei addressed the recent news, “I looked at the Apple Airpods Pro 3, and they look the same,” said Pei, pointing out the vast improvements in design and performance brought by the newest generation of Nothing earphones. He also questioned Apple’s claim of having the “world’s best active noise cancellation.”

The battle of the wireless earphones is heating up.

