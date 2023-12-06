From Tech to Fashion: Nothing Is Launching Its First Apparel Capsule

When Nothing, the London-based tech start-up, first launched back in 2020, its goal was abundantly clear: to make technology fun again.

Through cutting-edge design and user interface innovation, Nothing went about creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative, including the Ear (Stick) Headphones and the Phone (1), both of which aesthetically embodied Nothing’s transparency design principle.

Three years later and following the release of the Phone (2) — a drop that exceeded the two million units shipped milestone across the brand’s product range — Nothing is now looking to rejuvenate the world of apparel, starting with an inaugural collection that's releasing at its Soho London store on December 7.

Nothing’s fashion debut comprises a lab coat ($199) and a cap ($40) and is an ode to the uniforms worn by the IBM factory floor workers of the 1970s (not American Physco’s Patrick Bateman). It's, as the brand puts it, workwear they want to wear after work too, while also in keeping with Nothing's clean transparency ethos.

Conceptualised with teenage engineering, a Swedish consumer electronics company and manufacturer, Nothing Apparel, as it’s officially titled, is focused on "quality-driven wardrobe staples" that are made to last.

Before its first collection has even landed, Nothing has already confirmed that a full line of caps, coats, tracksuits, and more follow in early 2024.

I suppose that's confidence for you, but why shouldn't they have belief in their products? They've already single-handedly disrupted the tech market (in the UK, anyway), so why not now the fashion sector too?