Nothing's Phone (2a) Is Hiding Nothing

Nothing, the tech company rejuvenating the world of smartphones, has another industry-disrupting model in the works.

Titled the Phone (2a), the London label’s forthcoming smartphone embodies the brand’s first-ever design concept that was created only a few months after Nothing’s inception back in 2020.

Unlike most smartphones on the market now, instead of hiding the nuts and bolts of the internal system, Nothing’s Phone (2a) turns things inside-out to integrate the device’s components into its external design.

This means that what you see on the outside of the phone is in fact the figurative brain keeping the smartphone ticking.

Elsewhere, the rest of the Phone (2a)’s elements are positioned around the device using something called a circular grid system that extends all the way to the edge of the phone to create more rounded corners.

Then you have an industry-first for the Phone (2a): a 90 degree angle unibody cover that wraps around the edges to create a totally new, and more hand-friendly, design.

As if that wasn’t enough, not only is Nothing’s Phone (2a) aesthetically pleasing, but it also makes the device sturdier too, with a notable improvement on drop test results.

Nothing, which earlier this year revealed its first-ever apparel range, is expected to unveil its new device in full on March 5. And while we only have snippets of the Phone (2a) to go off of so far, it’s clear that Nothing clearly has something substantial to say.