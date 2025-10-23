7 Oakley Sunglasses Handpicked by Sports Legends

As a small manufacturer in Southern California, Oakley sold performance gear for extreme sports athletes, including everything from motocross grips to ski goggles. It wasn’t until nearly a decade later that it started offering sunglasses.

Since then, the American brand’s sculptural, functional eyewear has transcended the sports world into proper fashion circles, now a fixture in stylish wardrobes worldwide. But Oakley never lost sight of its original mission: creating world-class products for the world’s greatest athletes.

That’s where the Selected by Athletes line originates. A curated showcase of Oakley’s finest eyewear designs, handpicked by elite performers like French football star Kylian Mbappé and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The range includes field-tested performance models found in the athletes' own training kits as well as sleek leisure options like prescription spectacles.

Kylian Mbappé Signature Series HSTN

An elevated take on the 2021-introduced HSTN, this edition features a sleek navy frame and polarized Prizm 24K lenses that sharpen color and contrast. Curved “trigger” stems adapt to the ear’s shape, while Mbappé’s initials, engraved in a repeating golden motif along the side, add a discreet luxury touch.

Latch™ Panel Patrick Mahomes II Collection

A spiritual successor to the OG Oakley Nightshade, this model borrows its wraparound, single-lens silhouette from retro ski masks, blocking fastidious side glare and maximizing focus. The Mahomes edition pairs a gold-toned frame with Prizm 24K lenses and subtle etching inspired by his championship wins.

Kylian Mbappé Signature Series Lateralis

Lightweight and sculpted in dark amber tones, the Lateralis is Mbappé’s everyday pick. Ruby-red enhanced lenses ensure clarity in any light, while the high-wrap frame molds to the face.

Oakley Kato Patrick Mahomes II Collection

Mask-like and futuristic, the Kato embodies Oakley’s most advanced design thinking. The contoured Prizm 24K lenses are cut in a way that sits very close to the face, realized through the brand’s Physiomorphic Geometry, which guarantee a seamless, adjustable fit.

Sutro Lite Patrick Mahomes II Collection

Inspired by cycling eyewear, the Sutro Lite balances sport and street. A gold metal front frame, semi-rimless black lenses, and a subtle red Oakley logo gives it wearable versatility.

Clear Kylian Mbappé Signature Series HSTN

Transparent and built for daily wear, this optical version of Mbappé’s favorite Oakley HSTN carries the same curved silhouette into the realm of prescription eyewear. A lightweight, contemporary build that extends the original’s grit to the realm of everyday style.

Kylian Mbappé Signature Series Enigma Mass

The Enigma is another prescription style that brings Oakley’s distinctive radical performance shapes to a pair of classic square glasses. A familiar dark wood frame is subverted through the insertion of Oakley’s unique curved trigger stems, tinted in a contrasting golden colorway.

