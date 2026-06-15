OBJ, Collector of God-Tier Vintage Tees, Is Flipping His Wild Stash (EXCLUSIVE)

Odell Beckham Jr. has spent the last decade-plus as one of the NFL’s most extravagant dressers. But just because OBJ has a taste for luxury doesn't mean he neglects the classics. The Giants star also built up quite the impressive (and expensive) wardrobe of vintage T-shirts, a portion of which is going on sale thanks to Pharrell’s online auction house JOOPITER, as revealed exclusively by Highsnobiety.

OBJ is auctioning off a variety of in-demand designer goods for the OBJ Foundation, like a 2014 Chanel Graffiti briefcase expected to fetch up to $20,000 and a Virgil Abloh-era Louis Vuitton tulle windbreaker embroidered with colorful flowers sprouting from the bottom. He's also included sporting ephemera from his coveted career, ranging from game-worn signed gloves to signed custom Louis Vuitton x Supreme x Nike cleats. But the auction's real MVP is his excellent stash of vintage tees.

The tees don’t feature in JOOPITER’s official auction highlights, nor are they anywhere close to being the most highly valued items, but they include some grail-level statement pieces.

This includes football T-shirts like a sun-faded 1993 Cleveland Browns tee (Beckham Jr. played for the Browns from 2019 to 2021) and two tees from the Baltimore Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl win, but also a wide breadth of really good throwback finds.

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There are T-shirts from seemingly random sporting events like the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the 2010 FIFA World Cup alongside ‘90s rap tees, including a yellow shirt with Tupac’s face across the front, a white Notorious B.I.G. shirt, and a washed-out black Snoop Dogg tee. And even the tees that aren’t vintage, like a Frank Ocean Blonded top and a tie-dye Cactus Jack tee, bear the hallmarks of vintage classics.

OBJ clearly has a specific taste in tops. He likes them old, and subsequently, his collection has the kind of hard-to-find goods vintage collectors scour for years to find and pay big bucks to acquire.

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Fellow collectors who take part in the auction that begins June 15 on Joopiter's website won’t only be acquiring a worn-out rarity from the wardrobe of one of football’s best-dressed stars, but they’ll also be raising money for his foundation’s charity work with underserved youth. That’s a win-win.

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