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Stella McCartney Took adidas’ Slim Sneaker Somewhere Much Chicer

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Stella McCartney has a habit of making the familiar feel completely new.

For her latest adidas collaboration, the British designer has taken the adidas by Stella McCartney Sportswear 76 and done what she does best: taken a silhouette you’ve seen a thousand times before and made it feel like something you haven’t seen at all.

shop adidas by Stella McCartney Sportswear 76

Because, on paper, this is about as classic adidas as it gets. A slim, low-profile sneaker with a simple shape that has long been a wardrobe go-to. But in McCartney’s hands, the everyday formula gets a much more elevated treatment, proving that sometimes the biggest changes come from the smallest of details.

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The shape stays true to its roots, but the mood completely shifts thanks to a gorgeous burgundy finish that feels made for fall. Rich and effortlessly sophisticated, the colorway gives the understated sneaker a more luxurious edge, turning what could have been a simple daily beater into something with a little more runway energy.

That’s the magic of this collaboration. McCartney isn’t trying to reinvent adidas, she’s simply looking at its archive through a designer lens. 

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The result is a sneaker that still carries the brand’s unmistakable DNA, but feels ready for a much more fashion-conscious crowd.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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