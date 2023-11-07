Sign up to never miss a drop
Odell Beckham Jr Took 'The Matrix' & Made It Boujee

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Odell Beckham Jr certainly knows how to dress for an occasion, especially when it’s his birthday.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, who is commonly known by his initials OBJ, rolled up to his star-studded birthday bash in New York on November 6 resembling a kinda chic iteration of Neo from The Matrix.

Of course Neo, the greasy protagonist of the famed film franchise, had little idea on how to begin styling leather (it was 1999 FGS!), whereas OBJ, in an open leather waistcoat, matching pants, a jewelled belt, Oakley Eye Jackets, and CELINE booties, certainly knows his onions.

OBJ, who has become synonymous for his eclectic sense of style away from the court in recent years, was wearing a lot and little all at the same time and celebrating his 31st birthday by way of a star-studded bonanza at a New York Hotel.

Attendees included Kim Kardashian, who wore a gothic-y Chrome Hearts ensemble, Highsnobiety cover star Winnie Harlow, Emily Ratajowski, Alton Mason, Lil Baby, and Lori Harvey, whose outfit notched another mark onto the ongoing no pants trend.

Wearing full leather and CELINE, though, OBJ was the star of his own show. His open leather vest might look a little Shrek-like at a glance, but paired with his tattoos, his athletic physique, and, of course, those opulent boots, OBJ is most certainly serving.

