Nike’s Scrumptious Leather Air Forces Went Full Wonka Bar

Nike's next Air Force 1 sneaker looks straight from Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

The famous model follows a tonal chocolate-brown design, complete with creamy leather uppers and metallic gold branding. It's literally like a Wonka bar in Air Force 1 format. And this one's got the golden ticket.

To be clear, this isn't an official collaboration between Nike and Willy Wonka Candy Company. The Air Force 1 simply gives off Wonka vibes.

However, the sportswear brand did cook up some super-limited Dunks for Timothée Chalamet's Wonka era, which were given away to lucky fans through an online contest.

Nike

The new "Mystic Date" Forces are more accessible. As we speak, they're now up for grabs on some overseas Nike stores for around $105. It also comes in classic black and white color options.

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It's definitely another sweet stepper for the Nike collection, which already includes delectable Air Max 90s and tasty brown Air Max Phenomena loafers.

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