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Nike’s Scrumptious Leather Air Forces Went Full Wonka Bar

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's next Air Force 1 sneaker looks straight from Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

The famous model follows a tonal chocolate-brown design, complete with creamy leather uppers and metallic gold branding. It's literally like a Wonka bar in Air Force 1 format. And this one's got the golden ticket.

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To be clear, this isn't an official collaboration between Nike and Willy Wonka Candy Company. The Air Force 1 simply gives off Wonka vibes.

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However, the sportswear brand did cook up some super-limited Dunks for Timothée Chalamet's Wonka era, which were given away to lucky fans through an online contest.

The new "Mystic Date" Forces are more accessible. As we speak, they're now up for grabs on some overseas Nike stores for around $105. It also comes in classic black and white color options.

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It's definitely another sweet stepper for the Nike collection, which already includes delectable Air Max 90s and tasty brown Air Max Phenomena loafers.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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