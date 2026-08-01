Converse’s Leather “Samba” Is Surprisingly Dapper (& Skate-able)

Converse's Road Classic SK PA OX is back and looking extra classy.

The slim skate model normally looks good, often arriving with suede upper,s slightly platform soles, and familiar T-shaped toe boxes. It takes after Converse's archival Road Machine running shoe. But it also resembles an adidas Samba mashed with the Nike Killshot 2, all wrapped in Converse branding.

Now, imagine all that Converse skate goodness in leather.

Converse

That's right. The brand has cooked up a new all-leather Road Classic sneaker featuring creamy all-black uppers and white logos. Of course, it's session-ready. But with a design this clean, they're just as good as a casual flex.

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And Converse has done leather Road Classic sneakers before, but this pair is even slicker.

The leather Road Classic skate shoe is scheduled to release on Converse Japan's website on August 14. It'll retail for ¥13,200, or around $83.

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