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Converse’s Leather “Samba” Is Surprisingly Dapper (& Skate-able)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Converse's Road Classic SK PA OX is back and looking extra classy.

The slim skate model normally looks good, often arriving with suede upper,s slightly platform soles, and familiar T-shaped toe boxes. It takes after Converse's archival Road Machine running shoe. But it also resembles an adidas Samba mashed with the Nike Killshot 2, all wrapped in Converse branding.

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Now, imagine all that Converse skate goodness in leather.

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That's right. The brand has cooked up a new all-leather Road Classic sneaker featuring creamy all-black uppers and white logos. Of course, it's session-ready. But with a design this clean, they're just as good as a casual flex.

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And Converse has done leather Road Classic sneakers before, but this pair is even slicker.

The leather Road Classic skate shoe is scheduled to release on Converse Japan's website on August 14. It'll retail for ¥13,200, or around $83.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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