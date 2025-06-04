Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hender Scheme & Vibram Rethink How Sneakers Are Made

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Hender Scheme
1 / 4

Two long cords bring together all the various components of Hender Scheme’s Hammock shoe. They weave themself between the sole unit and the leather upper, emerge on the top of the shoe as laces with a toggle fastening system, and then reappear at the heel with yet another toggle to adjust the fit. 

Without these two cords, the shoe is simply a mishmash of various footwear components. But with the cords, it’s a sneaker crafted from Hender Scheme’s famously sumptuous vegetable-tanned leather.

Shop Hender Scheme
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The reason for this unconventional construction lies with the Hender Scheme Hammock’s sole. Made by Vibram, the world leader in high-performance rubber soles, the shoe utilizes the company’s Component system.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First introduced in 2020, Vibram Component is designed so glue isn’t needed when attaching a sole to a shoe (which, in modern shoemaking, is standard practice). Instead, a lace is threaded through the sole unit and onto the shoe's upper. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This means it’s easy to remove and repair your Vibram sole once it’s worn out, plus it's easier to recycle and reduces waste. You can let the leather of your Hender Scheme shoes age with grace while easily switching the sole unit at your mercy. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vibram sells its own DIY Component shoes while the Hender Scheme Hammock is an all-new Spring/Summer 2025 invention available now in three colorways (all-black, milky white, or dark brown) for ¥54,340 which converts to around $380, for those stateside.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Made Literal "Quiet Luxury" Sneakers
  • How to Improve Timberland's Boat Shoe? Shape It From Exquisite Japanese Leather
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted Clog Is an Extra Luxe & Sporty Birkenstock, Basically
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Vibram’s Scaly Toe Shoes Slither Into the Lunar New Year
What To Read Next
  • Hender Scheme & Vibram Rethink How Sneakers Are Made
  • CDG Took Salomon's Ballet Sneakers From Sleek to Thicc
  • A Stüssy Shirt for Your Bed
  • A Flattened adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Reborn as a Textural Treat
  • Square-Toed Converse?!
  • adidas Unearths a Super Slick, Breezy Runner from the Disco Era
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now