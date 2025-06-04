Hender Scheme & Vibram Rethink How Sneakers Are Made

Two long cords bring together all the various components of Hender Scheme’s Hammock shoe. They weave themself between the sole unit and the leather upper, emerge on the top of the shoe as laces with a toggle fastening system, and then reappear at the heel with yet another toggle to adjust the fit.

Without these two cords, the shoe is simply a mishmash of various footwear components. But with the cords, it’s a sneaker crafted from Hender Scheme’s famously sumptuous vegetable-tanned leather.

The reason for this unconventional construction lies with the Hender Scheme Hammock’s sole. Made by Vibram, the world leader in high-performance rubber soles, the shoe utilizes the company’s Component system.

First introduced in 2020, Vibram Component is designed so glue isn’t needed when attaching a sole to a shoe (which, in modern shoemaking, is standard practice). Instead, a lace is threaded through the sole unit and onto the shoe's upper.

This means it’s easy to remove and repair your Vibram sole once it’s worn out, plus it's easier to recycle and reduces waste. You can let the leather of your Hender Scheme shoes age with grace while easily switching the sole unit at your mercy.

Vibram sells its own DIY Component shoes while the Hender Scheme Hammock is an all-new Spring/Summer 2025 invention available now in three colorways (all-black, milky white, or dark brown) for ¥54,340 which converts to around $380, for those stateside.

