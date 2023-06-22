Sign up to never miss a drop
Unsurprisingly, Our Legacy Spring 2024 Boasts More Excellence

Words By Sam Cole

In pursuit of perfection in fashion, it's best to first seek out consistency; locate the brand that excels in its craft, time and time again. Don't settle for stagnation; quite the opposite; demand evolution. These are the keys to Our Legacy's success; with them, it's setting up for another heavy hitter in Spring 2024.

With its streamlined vision of what a contemporary menswear wardrobe looks like, Our Legacy has ensured the loyalty of its cult following. Having secured its unwavering support, it's dialed in its focus, setting it to break new grounds without disturbing what its already achieved with its hyper-wearable catalog of looks.

As we creep slowly through the summer, its sight is set firmly on the seasons ahead, bringing Spring 2024 into focus, with a particular focus on the unpredictability of the weather in the early days of the season.

Taking this worldview as inspiration, Our Legacy invites us to "Snow in April," a collection that takes pride in the changing of conditions, climate, and palette within the season, utilizing each as a means to craft its own ideal of perfection.

In outerwear, for example, some garments serve as a mirage, mimicking the look of heavier outerwear while intentionally designed for warmer temperatures, resulting in a modularity that speaks to the brand's evolution.

Knitwear borrows its muted colors and patterns from wintery garments while being constructed from breathable help yarn, while suiting is primarily crafted in linen.

A collection steeped in contrast and parallels, Our Legacy Spring 2024 thrives on the balance of transition, taking it as an opportunity to flex its skillset while retaining the aesthetic qualities that have made it such a leader.

