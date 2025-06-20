The Underrated, Unseen & Unromanticized Parts of Our Legacy’s Archive

This isn’t a greatest hits album. And it very easily could’ve been.

Our Legacy Spring/Summer 2026 marks twenty years since Our Legacy’s founding, and that kind of significant milestone naturally leads to some introspection.

“We knew that we didn’t want to be nostalgic — or that if we were, it would be less about focusing on specific garments, and more about a sensibility that we’ve developed together over the years,” said Cristopher Nying, co-founder and creative director of Our Legacy, in a statement about the new summer collection.

Instead of rehashing fan favorites from the past two decades, Our Legacy’s SS26 collection is interested in the B-sides.

This collection is, in many ways, the private in-jokes between Our Legacy’s internal team, made public. It studies the prototypes that never saw the light of day, the conversations they’ve had over the years, the internal feedback they’ve received, and the old products that they feel are underrated.

“What we’ve created is something that feels very internal – like a reflection of our experiences of ways of working together,” commented Nying.

If you weren’t in the room when Our Legacy collections of bygone years were being crafted, then you can’t truly understand the nuances of every reference. However, what’s crystal clear to see is that signature Our Legacy look.

The oversized shorts in breezy fabrics fall well beyond the knee, tailoring that is purposefully slouchy, and exaggerated drop shoulders on flannel shirts embody that relaxed, easygoing manner so often injected into everything Our Legacy. And its subtle brand of playfulness, where cunning twists and unexpected fabric choices upend convention, is on full display through items like a deconstructed turtleneck jumper fashioned into a scarf or traditional clogs crafted from shiny silver material.

While this might be the B-cuts, SS26 features all the deft touches that have made Our Legacy a success story. It’s those tasteful reinterpretations of everyday clothing that made LVMH recently come knocking and which have sustained it for an impressive 20 years in the business.

