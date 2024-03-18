Palace’s Gap Collab Is for the Whole Family

Just when you thought that Palace had collaborated with every brand out there, the London-based label reveals an upcoming release alongside Gap, which also includes its first foray into kidswear.

Gap, a wardrobe staple across the US and Europe throughout the nineties, is perhaps one of the most widely-recognised labels in the fashion industry, not only thanks to its iconic three-letter logo but also its reputation for originality and quality.

Now, in cahoots with Palace, the two brands present a collection for the whole family that celebrates the pair’s shared heritage; highlighting self-expression, individuality, and community through gear inspired by nineties style, skate culture, and a love for San Francisco.

“Collaborating with Gap made sense because a lot of us grew up skating in Gap gear in the 1990s,” said Palace founder Lev Tanju. “Gap was so cool to us then: clean, preppy, and all about the good American things like everyone being welcome.”

“Gap put out so much iconic content in the era before it was called content and it’s been a real privilege for us to get to play in that space with them. And doing our first ever kids' collection with Gap — who make the best kids’ clothes — is really special for us.”

Palace Gap, as it’s officially titled, is an extensive 55-piece collection that includes everything from varsity jackets, Oxford shirts, and rugby jerseys to board shorts, cargo pants, and, of course, logo hoodies.

The collection, which drops at Palace and Gap on March 22, also includes three exclusive logo skate decks, a limited-edition Jeremy Duck Plush Toy, and a selection of kids apparel — a first for Palace.

As if that wasn’t enough, Palace Gap is presented by way of a campaign featuring a slew of young skaters, as well as “Sporty Spice” Spice Girl, Mel C, and 9-year-old professional skateboarder Anna Shea.

"Palace is playing by their own rules and we are inspired by their craft,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap. “This partnership reflects the style and skate culture of the moment, and we are excited for customers to experience this unique expression of Gap.”