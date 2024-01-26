Sign up to never miss a drop
Palace Spring '24 Is for Trail Running (And Skating, of Course)

Palace

Palace has unveiled its Spring 2024 lookbook and, as always, there’s a lot to unpack. 

It includes everything that we’ve come to love from the London-based brand: a barrage of well-curated collaborations, technical outerwear to lust over, and playful, often humorous graphics. 

But that’s not to say it’s all business as usual over at the skateboard label, there are a few surprises sprinkled throughout — the biggest of which being an in-house, trail running capsule.

Palace has always leaned towards sportswear, creating lightweight shell jackets or cycling jerseys in collaboration with Rapha, so creating its own sports capsule is something of a natural step for the brand to take. 

Plus, trail running has become massively on-trend lately, especially in the sneaker scene

However, seeing the British label develop what it describes as performance-driven designs with technical fabrics is still a surprisingly strong move into running gear for a brand whose full name is Palace Skateboards.

Trail running is something we've seen it touch on as part of a collaboration but never really in its in-line offering. Flicking through the new lookbook, pieces like sports shorts and base layers will make up part of the capsule collection.

Alongside Palace’s newly-developed sports gear, its collaborations see the return of some old favorites: Crocs and New Era. 

A big part of what has made Palace such a strong force over the past few years is its collaborations. Its output of co-branded collections is both excellent and relentless, and we can expect the same for Spring 2024.

As is always the case, more collaborations will be announced throughout the season but this lookbook confirms that a pair of Crocs will be arriving with the option of white or black branded Jibbitz. 

Yes, that is yet another upcoming Crocs collaboration to look out for this year. 

Meanwhile, a large portion of the headwear on offer is made together with New Era, including a ribbed beanie with the visor of a baseball cap — a trend that old hip-hop heads might remember. 

Many other bangers are included in the vast and varied selection, my personal favorites to look out for being a fleece jacket with an extra set of ears on the hood (a detail that’s recently become popular again) and a leather jacket with a huge back print. 

This new collection arrives alongside more exciting news from Palace, as it just teased that it's opening a new store in Seoul where those in South Korea can sample the newest bits from Spring 2024 IRL.

Plus, to round off a big week in the news for the brand, its founder Lev Tanju is launching a new line with Fila.

Between setting up shop in a new country and introducing a sports-based collection to its roster, Palace is expanding. And who can blame it?

Over the past few years, the brand's regular collaborations and seasonal collections have gone down a storm. Now, it's time for Palace to get even bigger.

