Nike & Palace's Second Collaboration Is Surprisingly Lowkey

Nike x Palace is the biggest, most exciting thing Palace has ever done. Revealed last month, the multi-season collaboration included a debut range of football-inspired gear modeled by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and the simultaneous opening of a Nike x Palace community center where a skate park becomes a subterranean football pitch through Transformers-style engineering.

The grandeur of this huge unveiling was always going to be hard to follow up on. Instead, Palace and Nike's second drop is surprisingly lowkey.

Arriving as part of Palace’s Holiday 2025 collection, alongside a limited-edition Fender guitar and finger-sized skateboards with Tech Deck, is a series of city-exclusive Nike x Palace hoodies and T-shirts.

For every one of Palace’s nine stores, from its London hometown flagship to its newly opened Osaka outpost, a collegiate-style T-shirt and hoodie is releasing with the city’s name written across the front.

Nike’s logo is placed above the city's name, while Palace’s sits beneath. And that’s all there is to it, a simple range of graphic tops arriving as one element in a larger collection.

However, regardless of how understated the products are, the mere fact that they're part of a Nike x Palace drop makes them a big deal.

For the past decade, there has been a clear split between the two pre-eminent names in streetwear and the two biggest sportswear labels: Nike sided with Supreme, adidas with Palace. The announcement of a Nike x Palace collaboration signalled a huge shift, unexpectedly breaking this well-established precedent.

And Palace is wasting no time in reaffirming its new alliances. The prospect of a Nike x Palace collaboration would've been considered wild not long ago. Now, we’ve got two in the space of as many months.

