Pedro Pascal Goes A$AP Rocky Mode

Another day, another great Pedro Pascal 'fit. This time, the internet's favorite "daddy" has blessed Cannes with a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look, going full A$AP Rocky mode at the 2025 film festival.

There's so much to enjoy here. The crisp barn-style jacket with the deliciously woven collar and rolled-up check print sleeves. The clean white tee. The denim jeans that may or may not be made of leather. The braided, chocolatey Andiamo Messenger bag. The slick bow-tie loafers. Pedro.

It's a Bottega Veneta look you'd expect to catch on A$AP Rocky, who's been deep into his "dad swag" era (most of his dad duty 'fits are Bottega Veneta by Matthieu Blazy, by the way).

Pascal is quite the style icon himself, from his tiny cardigan supremacy to his "Protect the Dolls" tee showing support for the trans community. The Last of Us actor even made an arm sling a fashion statement. Yes, an arm sling.

Bottege Veneta

Indeed, Pascal's 'fit game is so good we couldn't help but turn it into an appreciation post.

Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

Pascal and Rocky share some commonalities, believe it or not. They both love Rihanna (on different levels, of course).

They have good taste in clothes, so good they were both tapped to help debut Sabato De Sarno's Gucci menswear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2023. Not to mention, they're living proof that Bottega Veneta is for the uber-stylish dads and internet daddies.