This Is the Only T-Shirt That Matters Right Now

Protect the dolls. You’ve likely seen those three words stamped across a white T-shirt in the past few weeks.

Troye Sivan was spreading the message on Coachella’s mainstage, TikToker-turned-musician Addison Rae shared a video wearing the same design, and newly appointed Tom Ford creative director Haider Ackermann has also been snapped in the slogan tee. Quite the varied, high-profile list of co-signs.

But it's Pedro Pascal who has been sporting the T-shirt most consistently. First, the actor wore it for his 50th Birthday, where he was snapped alongside DJ Honey Dijon, and then again for the screening of the new Marvel film Thunderbolts* on April 22.

This T-shirt is everywhere. And for good reason.

Created by Conner Ives, the white slogan tee is a message of support for the trans community and a money-raising phenomenon.

Retailing for £75 (that’s around $99) the tops are continuously selling out since first dropping in late February and regularly restocking. They are currently only available for pre-order.

As of last week, the London-based designer estimated that he’s raised around $250,500 dollars for Trans Lifeline — a grassroots, non-profit organization supporting trans people in crisis — to which he donates all the proceeds from the tops too.

And since then, the celeb-favorite top has only become more ubiquitous, consequently raising more money.

The top was first presented by Conner Ives during the finale of his Fall/Winter 2025 show in February last year, initially being released just days later. But the timing of the T-shirt's current boom in popularity is especially pertinent.

On April 16, in the UK, where Ives’ resides, the Supreme Court ruled that the term woman refers to the biological sex assigned at birth. It is a significant setback for trans rights. Author J.K. Rowling spoke out in support of the ruling, to which Pedro Pascal replied by calling her a “heinous loser”.

And in Ives’ home country, America, a wave of anti-LGBT and anti-trans legislation is being filed.

At this time, protecting the dolls is of heightened importance. And as such, I can’t think of a T-shirt that matters as much as this one.