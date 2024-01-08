How to Style an Arm Sling, by Pedro Pascal

So, Pedro Pascal is back. After an under-the-radar end to 2023 following a ferociously busy start to the year, The Last of Us star has graced us with his presence for the first time in 2024 after he appeared on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes on January 7.

Pascal, who was up for Best Actor in a Television Drama, rolled into The Beverly Hilton wearing a typically stylish Bottega Veneta ensemble, one that included a roll-neck sweater, black pants, and chunky booties.

Though the main winner from this year’s award season opener was the moms and brooches, Pascal accessorized with something a little different: an arm sling.

Getty Images / Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024 / Contributor

Yes, you read that correctly. Following "a fall" at his Los Angeles home, the savvy 48-year-old was forced to top off the splendor Bottega outfit with a classic all-black arm sling and, guess what: he made it work.

Now, I’m not saying that arm slings are going to be a thing in 2024 (slingcore anyone?), but if they are (actually, they might be?), Pascal is wearing it right. I mean, an arm sling does make for a pretty handy place to store your stuff on a night out and it can serve as a useful holdall for some on-the-go snacks.

Nevertheless, since his rise to internet’s favorite human last year, Pascal has garnered quite the reputation for his eclectic sense of style.

Getty Images / Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024 / Contributor

At last year’s Met Gala the actor showed some leg when he wore a teenie pair of Valentino shorts, while at a photocall for season three of The Mandalorian Pascal arrived dripped in a head-to-toe Acne Studios outfit.

Sure, Pascal may not have won a Golden Globe on January 7 (he lost out to Succession’s Kieran Culkin who jokingly shouted ‘Suck it, Pedro’ during his acceptance speech), but he most certainly delivered a lesson in how to style an arm sling, if that's any consolation.

And who knows, perhaps 2024 could well turn out to be the year of the arm sling after all?