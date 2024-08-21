Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
These Life-Sized Playmobil Figures Are Works of Art

Written by Tom Barker in Art & Design

To celebrate fifty years of playful figurines, Playmobil has given ten artists the freedom to create their own version of its famous models. But these aren’t any old Playmobil figurines: They’re huge, life-sized versions.

While the typical Playmobil is a 7.5cm tall human figure with a smiling face, the ones used to celebrate the company's 50th-anniversary measure 1.5 meters. They have been specially produced for the occasion. 

The art benefit project was initiated and curated by Hikmet Sugör, owner of the sneaker brand SONRA and a multi-faceted creative who regularly collaborates with brands (including this very magazine).

Sugör has enlisted a range of creatives to produce their take on the life-sized figurines including Thomas Marecki, Bünjamin Aydin, street artist Hera (Jasmin Siddiqui), the youth welfare organization, and Ferdi Porsche, founder of the community brand FAT International which merges motorsport and lifestyle.

The pieces that the artists have created will be on-show at the Beinghunted. Gallery in Berlin for two weeks starting from August 30. They will then be auctioned on eBay with 100% of proceeds going to Save the Children Germany e.V, an international aid organization advocating for the rights and protection of children worldwide. 

These life-sized figurines aren’t only works of art, they’re works of art that benefit a charitable cause. 

