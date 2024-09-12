50 Years Later, Timberland's Most "ICONIC" Boot Has Nothing to Hide

When it comes to legendary footwear, it doesn't get more iconic than a Timberland boot.

A time-honored marriage of fashion and workwear, Timberland's original yellow boot is a streetwear staple and one of the most iconic boots in the game. Fashion or otherwise.

First released in 1973, the 6" work boot is now better known to some as a stylistic gem than a workwear staple. Don't worry, though, plenty of people still wear the boots for its intended manual labor purposes.

It's just that there are also a lot of people using them to werk as opposed to, well, work.

The versatile 6" boot turned 50 last year, and Timberland is keeping the good times rolling with a global campaign celebrating Timberland's trailblazing journey with one of the most famous boots in the world.

"THE ICONIC CAMPAIGN" is pure appreciation of Timberland's yellow boot, which takes center stage even paired with illustrious talent that includes models Naomi Campbell and Kai-Isaiah Jamal and designer Slawn, all icons in their own right, rocking the famed "Wheat" boots and little else. Which is fitting.

“This boot is classic. Sexy. Very me," says Slawn. "I’ve got like six pairs.”

Like, there's really nothing better than an unmodified pair of butters, as some call them, but the many renditions of the Timberland boot are just as integral in its legacy.

From a blinged-out collab with Jimmy Choo to Louis Vuitton's Timberland boot, Timberland has nabbed a few high-label partnerships in the past few years, cementing the boot as an all-around staple as common at fashion week as it is on a New York construction site.

Despite being around for the better half of a century, Timberland boots have stayed relevant, no small feat in an era where trend cycles move at a dizzying pace and a testament to just how iconic this boot really is